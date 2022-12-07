Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 77,667 shares.The stock last traded at $297.45 and had previously closed at $300.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.06. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,124,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,131,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

