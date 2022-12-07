UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CAO Sells $30,345.00 in Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hitesh Ramani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $27,615.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $23,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,809.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $25,242.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,410.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $24,948.00.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,364. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.50. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $48.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,988,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,406,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,084,074 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $581,120,000 after buying an additional 8,488,829 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in UiPath by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in UiPath by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

