UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 10,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UiPath alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $124,800.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $126,900.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Ashim Gupta sold 30,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $450,600.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,364. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $48.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Barclays cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.