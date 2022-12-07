United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.32. Approximately 8,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 629,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in United Community Banks by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

