United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United-Guardian from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

NASDAQ UG opened at $11.49 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $26.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.47.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

