United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Rating) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 38,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 118,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

United Health Products Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $57.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.31.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

