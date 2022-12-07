UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Cito Capital Group LLC

Cito Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.41. 83,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,173. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $526.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

