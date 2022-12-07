Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Univar Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.53. 122,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,639. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

