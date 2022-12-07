UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 9th

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 9th.

UpHealth Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth

UpHealth Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of UpHealth by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 412,813 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UpHealth by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 286,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UpHealth by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.