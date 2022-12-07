UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 9th

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, December 9th.
UpHealth Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on UPH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UpHealth
UpHealth Company Profile
UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UpHealth (UPH)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.