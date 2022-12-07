Ur-Energy (URG) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ur-Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.66% -9.99% Ur-Energy Competitors -130.69% -5.18% -1.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 -$22.94 million -18.67 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.47 billion $106.15 million 1.48

Ur-Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ur-Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 591 2997 3773 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.38%. Given Ur-Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Ur-Energy peers beat Ur-Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

