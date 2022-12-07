USDD (USDD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $120.49 Million

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. USDD has a market cap of $709.27 million and $120.49 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

