VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $13.54. 10,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

