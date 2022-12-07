Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.90

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBSGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $46.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 2,617,408 shares.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

