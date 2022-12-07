Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.90

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and traded as high as $46.29. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund shares last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 2,617,408 shares.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 183.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 336.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

