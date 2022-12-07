Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Purchases $16,259.88 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $16,259.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vapotherm Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,070. The company has a market cap of $43.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.09. Vapotherm, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $24.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vapotherm by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Prescott General Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after acquiring an additional 793,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 588,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

