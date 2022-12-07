Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Lowered to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.33.

Shares of VEEV opened at $168.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.27. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,403,697. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

