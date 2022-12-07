Velas Reaches One Day Volume of $700,705.00 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Velas has a total market cap of $62.08 million and approximately $700,705.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00078723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00056776 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024712 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,385,330,697 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

