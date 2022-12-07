Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 9%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) dropped 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,229,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,549,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

VLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Velo3D from $4.80 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Velo3D from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.10.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Velo3D had a negative return on equity of 78.43% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities analysts expect that Velo3D, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Velo3D by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Velo3D by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Velo3D by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

