Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $882-$918 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.35 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.40.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 545,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,029. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 272.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

