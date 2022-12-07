Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.78

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $12.27. Vipshop shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 71,687 shares.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.
