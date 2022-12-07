Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $12.78

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.78, but opened at $12.27. Vipshop shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 71,687 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vipshop Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $11,856,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth approximately $8,943,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vipshop by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,612,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,774,000 after acquiring an additional 788,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.