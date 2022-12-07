Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Shares Up 5.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.35. 20,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 39,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million and a P/E ratio of -4.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

