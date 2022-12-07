Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
WBS stock traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,972. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
