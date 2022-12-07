Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Down 2.7%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 5,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 24,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.81 million and a P/E ratio of -39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

(Get Rating)

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.