WINkLink (WIN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $84.73 million and $21.20 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008956 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $19,928,386.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

