WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 4,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 204.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 70.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Fund by 54.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter.

