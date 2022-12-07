WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.11 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.48 million and approximately $2.11 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.01699180 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00014194 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00029391 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037131 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000517 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.01745366 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001326 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04387879 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $2.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

