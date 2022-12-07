Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 11,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 249,147 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.67.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yalla Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

