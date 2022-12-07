Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,131.63

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,131.63 ($13.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,066 ($13.00). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.36), with a volume of 8,202 shares traded.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £607.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,853.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,016.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,126.85.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a GBX 10.26 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

