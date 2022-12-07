YUSD Stablecoin Price Tops $1.00 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 7th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 2% against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.10 million and $224,127.12 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00114617 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $154,389.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

