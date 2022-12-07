Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.59

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.59 ($1.67) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.52). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 127.50 ($1.55), with a volume of 6,039 shares changing hands.

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 128.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 136.24. The company has a market capitalization of £12.70 million and a P/E ratio of 1,785.71.

About Zytronic

(Get Rating)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

