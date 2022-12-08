1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.04%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 620.76%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -23.57% -21.68% -16.37% Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.09 -$20.96 million ($0.62) -8.90 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats 1stdibs.Com on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.