203,117 Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Bought by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,645,000. Azenta comprises 0.8% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the first quarter worth $1,818,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth $414,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta during the first quarter valued at $4,552,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AZTA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta Stock Up 1.0 %

About Azenta

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,131. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.70. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $110.57.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.