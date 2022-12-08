28,872 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Lufax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,541,000 after buying an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 1,298.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 15.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,034,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,226,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,176,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,816,000 after buying an additional 2,476,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Price Performance

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Several research firms have commented on LU. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. China Renaissance cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

