360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
360 DigiTech Stock Down 4.9 %
QFIN stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
