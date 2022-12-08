360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

360 DigiTech Stock Down 4.9 %

QFIN stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,975,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,579,000 after buying an additional 126,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,159,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 151,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 310,629 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 840,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, China Renaissance restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.80 price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

