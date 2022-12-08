3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 0.3% of Caxton Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of 3M by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.35 on Thursday. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

