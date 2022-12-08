44,357 Shares in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Bought by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CNCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 1,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

