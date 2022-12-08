5,255 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sysco by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 265,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.21. 9,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

