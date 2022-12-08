6,695 Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 60.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreCivic

In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,952 shares of company stock worth $1,110,192 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CXW traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,511. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

