7Pixels Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $63.13 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for about $3.90 or 0.00022611 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $63.13 million and $32,930.05 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.80567359 USD and is down -3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $32,166.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

