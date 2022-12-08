Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 761524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.52 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.