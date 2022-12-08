Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Stock Price Down 1%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Plc (LON:ANW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 396 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.85). Approximately 2,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402 ($4.90).
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of £63.63 million and a PE ratio of 120.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 398 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile
Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Thailand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
