Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43-6.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.30. 22,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

