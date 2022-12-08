Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,060 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ACHC traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 11,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Acadia Healthcare

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

