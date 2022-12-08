Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,060 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of ACHC traded up $3.07 on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 11,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85.
About Acadia Healthcare
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
