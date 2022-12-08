ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.61

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 34415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ADMA. StockNews.com began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

About ADMA Biologics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

