AES Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,016 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average volume of 2,833 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Trading of AES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AES by 21.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AES by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,100. AES has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -134.04%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.