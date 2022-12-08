Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $235.52 million and $1,180.99 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $925.89 or 0.05469799 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.71 or 0.00505385 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.31 or 0.30208335 BTC.

Alchemix USD Profile

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using US dollars.

