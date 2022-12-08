AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 131,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 67,005 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,596,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIM. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Chimera Investment Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. 20,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $16.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

