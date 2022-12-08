AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $59,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG traded down $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $117.70. 14,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $165.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.55.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.