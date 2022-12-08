AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after acquiring an additional 274,310 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a 200-day moving average of $158.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.25.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

