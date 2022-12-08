AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 215.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 278.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.13. 5,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,347. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.72 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

