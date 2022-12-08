AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 785.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.92. 23,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.02. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

